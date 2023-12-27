US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.82

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.82 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 161082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
