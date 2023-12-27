US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.82

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.82 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 161082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 234,096 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 223.1% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 310.3% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 103,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

