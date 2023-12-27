Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.68

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 176077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.54.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.6752941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

