Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $16.29

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $17.00. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 814 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $508.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.14% and a negative net margin of 151.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

