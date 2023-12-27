TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $380.27

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $380.27 and last traded at $380.27, with a volume of 3325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.00.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.22.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

