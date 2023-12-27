Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 52-Week High at $198.40

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $198.40 and last traded at $197.30, with a volume of 7340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.30.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.48. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $73,479,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $33,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

