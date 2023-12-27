iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.99

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$31.99 and last traded at C$31.99, with a volume of 189196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.83.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.41.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.
