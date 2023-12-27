First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $189.06

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.06 and last traded at $188.34, with a volume of 10692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.13.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDN. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 34.9% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 50,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

