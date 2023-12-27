Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.77

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 169859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $10.80 to $5.60 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

Get Lufax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LU

Lufax Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. Analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.