American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $186.56

American Express (NYSE:AXP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $186.56 and last traded at $186.38, with a volume of 51615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.60 and a 200 day moving average of $162.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

