VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,055 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. 98,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,217. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

