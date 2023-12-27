Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,909 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 783.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.2% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 869.0% during the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. 90,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $304.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.