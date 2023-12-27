Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 376 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.98. 1,175,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,176. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $438.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.12. The firm has a market cap of $349.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

