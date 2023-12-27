Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. 21,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,684. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

