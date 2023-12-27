Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.03. 397,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

