Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,729 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,008,000 after acquiring an additional 511,874 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of A traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,144. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

