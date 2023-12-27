Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 1,849 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,126. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

