Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 4,343 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 462,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,009. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

