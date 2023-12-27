Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock worth $12,328,032.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $139.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $159.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.