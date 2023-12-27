Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,552.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,623. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.