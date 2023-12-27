Ballast Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 7.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 16.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 6.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 4.4% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $232.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.04. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

