Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $293,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,625 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $16.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,593.29. 41,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,456.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,326.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,727.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

