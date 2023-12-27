Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of -126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

