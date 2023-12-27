Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.87. The company had a trading volume of 630,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,743. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $80.19 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $291.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.