Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.5% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.8% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 533,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

