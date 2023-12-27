iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) is Goldstein Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,861 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.17% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $23,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 74,366.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 110.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 208,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 83,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. 71,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,418. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

