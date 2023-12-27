Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth $779,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TJUL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. 1,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,096. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.