Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CSX by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 145,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

