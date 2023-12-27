Goldstein Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.50. 1,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064. The stock has a market cap of $231.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

