Goldstein Advisors LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,289 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BMO. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.53. 65,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.