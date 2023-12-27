Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 507,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 253,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 45,836 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142,640 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.