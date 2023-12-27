Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 3,886 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. 2,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,931. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $452.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.