American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) is Goldstein Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the period. American Century Multisector Income ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.53% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,191,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 849,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 425,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUSI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $44.28.

About American Century Multisector Income ETF

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

