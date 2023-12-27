Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 71 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.68. 91,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

