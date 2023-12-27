Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.05. 330,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.68. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 170.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

