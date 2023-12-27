Goldstein Advisors LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,329. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.99.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.