American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) is Goldstein Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 458,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 47,308 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000.

TAXF traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. 1,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,374. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

