PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 148.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after acquiring an additional 135,835 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,081 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 324.9% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 46,306 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.34. 137,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,063. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

