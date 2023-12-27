Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.36. 778,680 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.21 and a 200 day moving average of $136.86.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

