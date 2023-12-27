Goldstein Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after purchasing an additional 696,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2,181.4% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 667,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 85,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,663. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

