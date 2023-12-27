Goldstein Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

SCZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.81. 127,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,818. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

