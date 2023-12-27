Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $544,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 202,700.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,144. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

