PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Volume Tops $1.14 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $23.10 million and $1.14 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,156,772 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

