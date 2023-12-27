WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Hits $56,774.01

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $45.65 million and $56,774.01 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00176093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00016811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009204 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

