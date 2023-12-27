Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.65. 9,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

