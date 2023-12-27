Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes $526,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QLD traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 476,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

