Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,385,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,388,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,919,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,157,000 after buying an additional 75,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VUSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,283 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.