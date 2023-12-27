Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UBER traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. 3,013,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,488,807. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 127.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.34.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

