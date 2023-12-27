Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $32.26 Million Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 5.1% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $32,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,976,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2,038,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 264,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 264,971 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,529,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 138,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 194,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. 9,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,973. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

