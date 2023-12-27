Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.74. 1,977,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,480. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.06 and a 12 month high of $238.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

