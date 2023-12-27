Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.07. The stock had a trading volume of 528,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

